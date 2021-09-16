Teacher tests positive for COVID-19

A science teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kaniyambadi, Vellore, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a fortnight after the reopening of schools and colleges in the State.

This is the first case since the reopening of schools and colleges in the district. District Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian immediately directed the health officials to inspect the school. More than 100 samples from teachers and students in the school were taken for testing. The results are expected on Thursday. However, the continued to function with around 550 students of Classes IX to XII attending their routine sessions. "The science teacher was absent for two days (Monday and Tuesday). She informed us about having tested positive on Wednesday. The closure of the school will be based on samples taken from the students and the staff. Test results are expected on Thursday,” K. Munuswamy, Chief Education Officer (CEO), Vellore, told The Hindu.

In Tiruvannamalai, 38 persons, including 23 students and 13 teachers of schools and colleges, have tested positive following the reopening of the educational institutions. The major affected areas include Chengam, Thandrampattu, Kattam Poondi, Cheyyar, Polur and Arani, with many students from government schools in the district affected by the virus. Ranipet and Tirupattur have also seen cases among teachers and students.