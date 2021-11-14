Teacher remanded in judicial custody, principal booked

Coimbatore

14 November 2021 00:59 IST

Schoolteacher charged with aggravated sexual assault and abetment of suicide

The Coimbatore City police late on Friday arrested Mithun Chakravarthi, 31, a teacher at a private school in the city, who was charged with aggravated sexual assault and abetment of suicide of a 17-year-old girl.

Police sources said he was secured on Friday afternoon by the All-Women Police-West, shortly after he was booked under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following interrogation, the accused was produced before the judge of a special court for cases under the POCSO Act, Coimbatore, late Friday. According to sources, he has been remanded in judicial custody at the Udumalpet sub jail in Tiruppur district till November 26.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) T. Jayachandran told mediapersons on Saturday that the Coimbatore City Police had registered a case against Meera, the school’s principal, for not acting upon the victim’s complaint against the teacher. “She has been booked under provisions of the POCSO Act,” he said, adding that two special teams had been formed to nab her.

The victim was found dead at her residence within the limits of the Ukkadam police station in Coimbatore on Thursday evening. Following the registration of an FIR on Friday morning, the body was taken for an autopsy at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The procedure was completed around 4.30 p.m. on Friday. However, the victim’s family did not accept the body as of Saturday, police sources said.

CM reacts on Twitter

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday tweeted that he was saddened by the death of the girl. “The perversion and malice of some human-like animals has snatched away a life,” he wrote. School managements must ensure that sexual assaults do not take place on their premises, he said, adding that all accused in the case would be brought to justice.

On Saturday morning, around 100 people, comprising students from the school and members of organisations such as the SDPI, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and All-India Democratic Women’s Association, staged a demonstration outside CMCH and the victim’s residence, demanding the arrest of the school’s principal, adequate compensation to the victim’s family and employment for the kin of the deceased. Sabarimala, an activist, staged a demonstration near the Combined Court Complex, demanding a “permanent solution” by the State Government to prevent such deaths. “Until we get news that [the principal] has been arrested, we will continue the demonstration, and the family will not accept the body,” an SDPI spokesperson said.

On Saturday evening, the family of the deceased met Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran, along with the DCP, at the Collectorate. Police sources said the family demanded action against the perpetrators and sought adequate compensation. Mr. Sameeran assured the family that their demands would be met and urged them to receive the body of the girl. However, the family said they would accept the body only after the arrest of the absconding principal.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, PMK founder S. Ramadoss and MNM president Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to condemn the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators.

V.K. Sasikala, aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, urged the State to take action against the perpetrators. She also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)