Teacher held under POCSO Act

A teacher, Adi Muthamilchelvan (43), working at the panchayat union primary school at Melakottakudi near Mudukalathur was on Thursday arrested for abusing girl students.

Abiramam police registered a case against Muthamilchelvan based on a complaint from a woman. Investigations revealed that Muthamilchelvan had abused many girl students over the last three years. He had also threatened them with dire consequences if they reported it to their parents.

However, one of the victims confided to her mother that the teacher abused them. The woman alerted Childline authorities. After preliminary inquiries, they submitted their findings to the police.

On the instruction of Superintendent of Police E. Karthik, ADSP Loyola Ignatius, DSP Manikandan and other police officers conducted inquiries and arrested Muthamilchelvan under the POCSO Act. Further investigation is on.

VAO held for taking bribe

A village administrative officer, Satish (26), was arrested here on Thursday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials while accepting bribe of ₹3,000 for issuing a patta. Following a complaint from a retired Sub-Inspector of Police, Mani (62), DVAC DSP Unnikrishnan registered a case and arrested Satish.