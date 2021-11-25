Teacher held for sexual assault

Headmistress arrested for not acting on complaint

In yet another case of sexual harassment in schools, a 33-year-old teacher from a government school in Ariyalur district was arrested on Wednesday. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, studying in Class VIII at the school.

The Ariyalur All-Women Police also arrested the school headmistress for trying to cover up the offence. The police gave the names of the teacher as S. Arul Selvan and that of the headmistress as S. Rajeswari, 54.

According to the police, Selvan suddenly entered an office room where the minor had gone to take an attendance register, and sexually assaulted her. Selvan slapped the girl when she raised an alarm. She spoke about the incident to her classmate and both of them informed some teachers about it. The teachers told district-level officials of the School Education Department about the offence, since the headmistress was on leave. An inquiry was conducted on Tuesday.

Police sources said the headmistress, who came on Wednesday, reportedly asked the girl to desist from raking up the issue further. People besieged the school on Wednesday morning, demanding action.