Tamil Nadu

Teacher held for sending obscene messages

A teacher of a private college was arrested in CMBT police station limits on Wednesday for sending obscene posts to many girls.

The police said the principal of the private college lodged a complaint alleging that S. Thamizhselvan, 36, of Thirumazhisai, a professor in the college, had been sending obscene messages to several girl students on their mobile phones.

During investigation, the police found that the professor had been involved in such acts. He was later arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

His mobile phone was seized.


