Teacher held for kicking Dalit boy in classroom

CUDDALORE:

15 October 2021 16:33 IST

The Chidambaram town police arrested a teacher of the Nandanar Government Boys Higher Secondary School near here, for flogging and kicking a XII standard student belonging to the Dalit community.

Though the incident occurred on Wednesday, it came to light on Thursday night when a video of the incident shot by a few students in the classroom went viral on social media.

According to police, the school Headmaster Guganathan was doing the rounds on Wednesday when he found a student not attending classes. He took the 17-year-old student to the classroom and complained to the physics teacher Subramanian. The teacher enquired with the student and allegedly caned him. As the teacher got hold of the student’s hair and started flogging and kicking him, a few students took out their mobile phones and shot videos of the incident.

The student sustained injuries on his thighs and was admitted to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram. Based on a complaint lodged by the student, the police booked a case against the teacher under Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscenities), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act read with Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2016.

The teacher was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.