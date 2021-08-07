Teacher Education University gets 12 (B) status

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 01:17 IST

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University has been granted 12 (B) status by the University Grants Commission.

The status would enable it get financial assistance from Central government, the UGC and other funding agencies.

The University, established in 2008, had presented a proposal last year to the UGC. In February this year, the Commission sent an expert committee to visit the institution, the university said in a release.

The status would enable the institution to conduct research activities and implement new education programmes, according to the release issued by university registrar-in charge.