Teacher booked under POCSO Act
A teacher of a government-aided school in the district was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he was accused of sexually harassing girl students.
The police said the accused, K. Babu, had sexually harassed five girl students of Class V. The children reported the incidents to their parents, who lodged a complaint with the Villupuram all-women police.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Babu under the POCSO Act. Further investigation is on.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.