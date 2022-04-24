Teacher booked under POCSO Act

A teacher of a government-aided school in the district was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he was accused of sexually harassing girl students.

The police said the accused, K. Babu, had sexually harassed five girl students of Class V. The children reported the incidents to their parents, who lodged a complaint with the Villupuram all-women police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Babu under the POCSO Act. Further investigation is on.