Teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Cuddalore

The police on Wednesday arrested a teacher of a private school in the district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a girl student.

According to police, the girl, studying class XI in the private school, attempted to end her life by jumping from the first floor of the school building on Wednesday. Preliminary investigation revealed that sexual harassment by a teacher had forced her to take the step.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Zoology teacher T. Saminathan, 34, of Nallur. A case was registered against him under Section 9 (F) 10 of POCSO Act, Section 305 read with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and 67 of Information Technology Act.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24650050).