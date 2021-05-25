Teacher accused of sexual misconduct suspended

CHENNAI

25 May 2021 00:01 IST

Several students shared instances of his inappropriate behaviour on social media platforms

A city school that was in the crosshairs since Sunday night over allegations of sexual misconduct against a teacher by students has suspended him, pending the completion of inquiry.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran have recorded their responses to the charges.

The allegations were initially shared on the Instagram page of a former student, Kripali. She told The Hindu that some students had reached out to her and asked if the students of her batch had suffered such sexual misconduct by commerce teacher G. Rajagopalan. He has reportedly been teaching commerce and accountancy for over 20 years.

“After receiving the first message, I put out a message asking students studying in the school to get in touch with me... After speaking to a few of them, I began to share their experience,” she said.

Several students responded to her messages and shared instances of Mr. Rajagopalan’s inappropriate behaviour during physical as well as virtual classes, she said.

A student alleged that he had been asking them to send their pictures to him, and two other students said he had engaged in sexually inappropriate behaviour in class. Another student said he had asked her to go to a movie with him. A student said while they had complained to the management, no action was taken.

School responds

Earlier in the day, in a statement sent out to parents and students, the Dean, the Director and the Correspondent of the group of schools and the principal of the school refuted the allegation that the concerns had been brought to the attention of the management in the past.

“However, we are taking suo motu notice of the allegations and will take all steps to address the situation in a free, fair and transparent manner. The welfare of our students has always been, and will be, our top priority,” they said, assuring the students of an appropriate course of action. Their statement further said that the school has zero tolerance of any behaviour that adversely affects the physical, emotional and psychological well being of students.

A statement in the evening confirmed the suspension.

Police investigation

The police quizzed Rajagopalan. On the instructions of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a special team — comprising H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner, Crime against Women and Children; and D.N. Hari Kiran Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar — reached the school and began investigations.

The police escorted Rajagopalan from his residence to a police station. His laptop and mobile phones were seized and scrutinised for electronic evidence. He was quizzed by a team of officers for several hours.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal told The Hindu, “This matter is under serious consideration of the city police. We are taking all efforts to see to it that it reaches its logical conclusion...”

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “The CEO under whose jurisdiction the school comes has inquired with the management. The school has told us that it will set up a committee to look into the issue... Appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

On Monday morning, Ms. Kanimozhi wrote on Twitter that the allegations were shocking and action must be taken against those who were involved, including the school authorities who failed to act on the complaints of the students.

In a letter to Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, Mr. Dayanidhi Maran sought an inquiry against the school management and trustees and why suitable and immediate action was not taken the first time such a complaint was received.