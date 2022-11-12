Teach medicine and engineering in Tamil, Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu government

The Union Home Minister said being taught in the mother tongue would encourage students to take up research; Mr. Shah was speaking at the 75th year celebrations of India Cements in Chennai on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the ‘Platinum Jubilee Corporate My Stamp’ during the 75th year celebrations of India Cements in Chennai on Saturday. Looking on are (from left) Buggana Rajendranath, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, R. N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Governor, N. Srinivasan, Vice Chairman and MD, India Cements Limited and Rupa Gurunath, whole time Director, India Cements Limited | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday requested the Tamil Nadu government to teach medical and engineering courses in Tamil.

“In many States, medical and engineering courses are taught in the mother tongue. A lot of students who studied in Tamil medium join engineering colleges and they may not understand the subject if it is taught in English. If they are taught in Tamil, they can study well and this will encourage research. It is my request,” he said while attending the 75th year celebrations of corporate major, India Cements, in Chennai on Saturday.

The Home Minister said Tamil was one of the ancient languages in the world and Tamil literature was also very ancient. “It is a matter of pride not just for Tamils, but for the entire country,” said Mr. Shah, who also released a special stamp to mark the occasion.

Stating that India was growing fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said by 2025 it would become a five trillion economy. “In the last 10 years, India moved from 11th position to the 5th position in growth, and recent surveys say that it would reach the third place by 2027,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said for 2,000 years, India had remained the largest producer of iron and there were 10,000 smelting units in the country. “When Sheffield imported iron, the Governor General in Chennai told him that none would touch it since India was producing better-quality iron,” he said.

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Information and Broadcasting, N. Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and MD, India Cements, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath were among those who participated.