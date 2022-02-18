Tea stall owner murders wife, two daughters before ending life

He was upset at his eldest daughter having married a Dalit youth

He was upset at his eldest daughter having married a Dalit youth

A tea stall owner allegedly bludgeoned his wife and two teenage daughters to death before ending his own life at their house near Sikkal in the district. Lakshmanan, who belonged to an intermediate caste, was said to have been in a state of depression over the past few months after the eldest daughter, a lab-technician, eloped with a Dalit youth.

On finding Lakshmanan’s house and the tea-stall in front remaining closed for long, the locals alerted the police. A police team found the bodies in the house on Friday and sent them to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Jawahar held inquiries.

The Kilvelur police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)