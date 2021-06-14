Tea shops allowed in 27 districts

Easing norms: Tea shops will be allowed to open in all districts except the seven western ones.

CHENNAI

14 June 2021 00:24 IST

However, they will only be permitted to provide parcel services

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that tea shops would be allowed to function from Monday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m, in 27 of the 38 districts. Tea shops will, however, only be permitted to provide parcel service. The government has also allowed sweets and savoury shops to function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and they too can provide only parcel services.

In a press release, the government said tea shops would be allowed to function in all districts except the seven western ones, including Coimbatore and the four delta districts, including Thanjavur, where the spread of COVID-19 is not yet fully under control.

The announcement comes in the wake of widespread criticism against the government for allowing Tasmac liquor outlets to function, but not allowing tea shops to open.

The government said it was allowing tea shops to operate based on feedback from various quarters. “There is no permission for people to drink tea at the shops. People will have to bring containers to take parcels and buy tea,” the government said.

The government’s e-seva centres have also been permitted to function to enable people to get certificates and other services. Construction companies have also been allowed to operate with 50% staff to enable them to provide salaries, pay bills for purchase of construction materials and for necessary business works.