TB-free Tamil Nadu 2025: Stalin flags off vehicles for X-ray machines

Stalin honours REACH, other NGOs for their community service

As part of initiatives towards ‘TB free Tamil Nadu - 2025’, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday flagged off 23 vans installed with digital X-ray machines at a total cost of ₹10.65 crore to many districts. These vehicles would join the 14 such vehicles that are already in service in the first phase.

These vehicles would visit crowded residential areas, old-age homes, industries, and areas vulnerable for tuberculosis to find cases with the aid of equipment installed in each of them, an official release said. The patients would be provided necessary medication, a financial assistance of ₹500, and counselling for continued medication, besides creating awareness in the locality.

The vehicles are equipped to perform X-ray tests even in areas without electricity connection with the help of generators. “It has been planned to take tests from five lakh people during the current year with the help of these vehicles that could take 10 X-ray tests in an hour,” it said.

CM honours NGOs

Mr. Stalin also honoured 100 volunteers and NGOs that have been serving patients with tuberculosis, with certificates commending their service. Dr. Nalini Krishnan, founder-director of REACH also received the certificate from the Chief Minister for the NGO’s community support for TB patients in the form of additional nutrition supplementation. Mr. Stalin also handed over nutrition supplement kits to three tuberculosis patients.

The chief minister also distributed certificates to Health Department officials from the Nilgiris for reducing tuberculosis by 40% in that district and to officials in Tiruvannamalai, Karur, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Sivaganga, and Villupuram districts for reducing the disease by 20%. ‘TB free Tamil Nadu - 2025’ campaign aims to reduce the incidence of TB from 217/lakh population in 2015 to 44/lakh population by 2025.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, legislators Udhayanidhi Stalin and Dha. Velu, and senior officials were also present.