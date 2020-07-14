Taxi operators sweat it out — for a healthy cause

For the past month, M. Devaraj has been driving taxi to transport people to and from the COVID-19 testing centre in Anna Nagar.

He has been provided a coverall, gloves and has to disinfect his vehicle after he completes his work. It is not an easy job for Mr. Devaraj, who makes 10 trips a day. “It is a service we do. These people need the transportation,” he says. But wearing the gloves and the coveralls is making it very difficult to drive, he says.

“My clothes are drenched with sweat and my hands are itchy because of the gloves,” says Mr. Devaraj who lives in NSK Nagar in Aminjikarai with his family that comprises two children.

“I have been doing this for over three weeks now. I will get my salary from my owner,” he says. But little does he know that the people whom he ferries are grateful to him.

The Assistant Engineer of zone 8, division 106 in Anna Nagar says once the health worker identifies symptomatic persons they are asked to come to the camp. “We have vehicles to transport them from the camp to the lab. The tests are done the same day and the patients are brought back home,” he said.

“Our division is small and we have vehicles to drop people coming for tests and for disinfecting the streets and households. We conduct camps in two places each day, apart from those conducted by the urban health centre. Every day, after the camp we disinfect the vehicles. We have not had many cases in our zone, which has 100 streets with 7,190 households. We get around 150 to 200 persons every day. Though the region close to the test centre is considered vulnerable we have not had a single case being reported within 60 ft of the centre. There are around 30 houses here,” he says.