Tata Sons chairman calls on TN CM Stalin

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu was also present at the meeting

Special Correspondent

06 October 2021 14:53 IST

Tata Sons Limited chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Wednesday. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu was present.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Municipal Administration Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam and Secretary-I to the CM T. Udhayachandran were also present during the meeting.

