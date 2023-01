January 01, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the latter's camp office in Chennai on Sunday. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.