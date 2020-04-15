Tata Group contributes 40,000 PCR kits to Tamil Nadu government

The Tata Group has contributed about 40,000 PCR kits worth about ₹8 crore to the Tamil Nadu government to help in the testing of COVID-19 cases in the State.

According to an official release from the State government, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami thanked the Tata Group on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

So far, contributions to the tune of ₹134.63 crore have been received from various donors to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.