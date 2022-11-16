Tata Electronics expanding Hosur facility in tie-up with iPhone contract manufacturer

November 16, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tata Electronics is expanding its facility in Hosur and roping in one of the contract manufacturers of Apple’s iPhone, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Wednesday.

He did not disclose the name of the contract manufacturer.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Thennarasu said the expansion will pave the way for huge employment opportunities for local residents and those from neighbouring districts.

As per media reports, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had, on Tuesday, said the iPhone was now being made in India, and its biggest plant in the country was being set up in Hosur, and will employ around 60,000 people.

As per information available on the website of Tata Electronics Private Limited, the project is focused on manufacturing precision components, where it is working towards creating a conscientious socio-economic footprint with a target of employing 85% women in its workforce.

Tamil Nadu already houses units of Foxconn and Pegatron, which make iPhones.

Under the previous AIADMK regime, Tata Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding for an investment of ₹5,300 crore in Krishnagiri district for making components for iPhones and potentially providing 18,250 jobs.