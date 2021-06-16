Tata Chemicals donates oxygen concentrators in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

16 June 2021 00:01 IST

Tata Chemicals has donated five oxygen concentrators to the Cuddalore district administration for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to a press release, the oxygen concentrators with 10 litre per minute capacity were procured by Tata Chemicals through its CSR arm Tata Chemicals Society for Rural Development (TCSRD).

The concentrators were recently handed over by representatives of Tata Chemicals to Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam in the presence of District Collector K. Balasubramaniam.

The concentrators will be used in hospitals to treat patients with breathing difficulty and provide oxygen at saturation levels as low as 85 in mild to moderately serious cases of COVID-19, the release said.

Alka Talwar, Head, CSR and Sustainability, Tata Chemicals, said, “Tata Chemicals has launched multiple efforts during the pandemic to help the people and communities.”

“We believe this pandemic can be defeated with collaborative efforts and providing the Oxygen concentrators to the Cuddalore district administration is a step towards this direction.”