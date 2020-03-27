Tasmac to keep all shops and bars closed until April 14

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has instructed its senior regional managers to keep all shops and bars closed until April 14.

A circular to all senior regional managers on Friday directed them to keep vigil and ensure that there is no illegal sale of liquor during this period and to co-ordinate with prohibition enforcement wing officials in the district and ensure that no untoward incidents take place.

Last week, on the day of Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Modi, Tasmac had kept its shutters closed. Following that day, it was business as usual, though sales fell and footfalls were low.

Tasmac has 5,300 outlets through which is sells liquor including beer and IMFS. On an average, Tasmac sells liquor worth ₹78 crore to ₹80 crore per day.