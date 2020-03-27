Tasmac to keep all shops and bars closed until April 14

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has instructed its senior regional managers to keep all shops and bars closed until April 14.
A circular to all senior regional managers on Friday directed them to keep vigil and ensure that there is no illegal sale of liquor during this period and to co-ordinate with prohibition enforcement wing officials in the district and ensure that no untoward incidents take place.
Last week, on the day of Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Modi, Tasmac had kept its shutters closed. Following that day, it was business as usual, though sales fell and footfalls were low.
Tasmac has 5,300 outlets through which is sells liquor including beer and IMFS. On an average, Tasmac sells liquor worth ₹78 crore to ₹80 crore per day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.