TASMAC to introduce 90 ml liquor in plasticised cartons; committee to study toddy tapping: Minister 

July 10, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government will introduce liquor in 90 ml plasticised cartons, as glass bottles thrown in the streets and waterbodies have become a major cause of concern, said Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, who is additionally holding the portfolios of excise, prohibition, and molasses.

Mr. Muthusamy told journalists on Monday that the government would also take a decision on running toddy shops after getting the report from a committee to be commissioned to study the issue.

The Minister said discussions were held with officials and unions representing employees of the government-run TASMAC shops. “People also expect the government to switch over to plasticised cartons,” he added.

Plasticised cartons could be handled easily and require very limited space. “Moreover, the damage can be avoided to a large extent if plasticised cartons are introduced. The department has taken a decision,” he said.

The Minister also revealed the proposal to sell 90 ml liquor instead of 180 ml since some customers could not afford it.

“We conducted a State-wide survey, and it was found that in many places, 40% customers waited for another person to share the bottle. They wait for a minimum of half-an-hour near the shops. We studied the practice in neighbouring States where 90 ml liquor are sold. We have to do it without violating any law. Our efforts should benefit the people,” he said.

Mr. Muthusamy said it was discussed in the meeting to keep the TASMAC shops neat.

Another issue, the Minister said, under consideration was about the working hours of the TASMAC liquor shops since workers, particularly daily wagers wanted the shop to be open between 7 a.m. and 9 am. “But no decision has been taken so far,” he clarified.

When it was suggested to the workers to buy it at night for use in the morning, the workers had responded that they could not remain idle when they had bottles in their possession. “They said they must keep in mind their family and children and we felt it was a responsible reply. We want to ensure they do not go to the wrong place to get bottles. We have told them that we would come up with an alternative arrangement,” he said.

Reiterating that TASMAC was not driven with the objective of making a profit, the Minister said it was the government’s firm commitment that they should not go to the wrong place to buy liquor.

“We also have plans to create awareness about the problems caused by liquor to the health of the individual who consumes it and to his family. We are planning to do it in a continuous manner,” he said.

Asked whether the government had plans to introduce newer liquor brands, he said the department was studying the issue.

Mr. Muthusamy said the government had no difference of opinion over the view that toddy-tapping would benefit the farmers. “Even the Chief Minister has no objection if it benefits the farmers. We want the farmers to benefit. But we must take into consideration the irregularities faced by the neighbouring States. We have plans to appoint a committee to study the issue. It can be considered after the committee submits its report,” he said.

To a question on giving receipts to customers, the Minister said at present the shops were too small to accommodate such a facility. “We are firm that all shops should have a minimum area of 500 square feet. Now in many places, the workers are standing throughout the day. We will also ensure there is a toilet in the retail liquor shop,” he said.