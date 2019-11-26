Tamil Nadu

TASMAC to focus on creating infrastructure at de-addiction centres in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, known as Tasmac, will be adding to and improving infrastructure at de-addiction centres across the State. A budget of ₹3.65 crore has been earmarked for this, a government official said. The allocated budget will be utilised for purchasing cots, equipment and the construction of new wards.

In Tamil Nadu, de-addiction centres are usually situated in a ward within government hospitals. “We are also looking at strengthening the workforce at deadddicton centres, which includes psychiatrists and pharmacists. We want to ensure that people coming there get support for nutrition as well as medication,” the official said. “A government order regarding this will be issued shortly,” he added.

Analysts who track the liquor market in Tamil Nadu estimate that around 70 lakh people consume liquor at Tasmac outlets every day. The state has 5,152 liquor retail vending shops and 1,872 bars. For the year 2018-19, the government earned revenues to the tune of ₹31, 157 crore through Tasmac.

