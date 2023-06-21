ADVERTISEMENT

TASMAC to close 500 liquor shops in Tamil Nadu from June 22

June 21, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Releasing the list of shops to be closed, S. Visakan, Managing Director of TASMAC, said separate orders would be released for the redeployment of employees of the closed shops

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 announced closure of 500 retail liquor shops run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) from June 22 (Thursday).

It follows an assurance by Minister for Prohibition and Excise on the floor of Tamil Nadu Assembly that 500 of the 5,329 retail vending shops would be closed. The announcement was made as per the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

A TASMAC press release said all the district managers had been asked to identify the 500 shops which were to be closed and to ensure that the closure should not lead to sale of illicit arrack sales.

While releasing the list of shops to be closed, S. Visakan, Managing Director of TASMAC, said separate orders would be released for the redeployment of employees of the closed shops.

