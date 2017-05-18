Tasmac staff demand transparency in transfers

Tasmac union members staged a sit-in protest here on Wednesday demanding transparency in the transfer of the staff of the closed liquor shops.

Following the Supreme Court order, many liquor outlets were closed and their employees shifted to other shops. However, they complained that they were posted in far away shops demanding transparency.

V. Palani, District General Secretary of Tasmac Employees Union, who participated in the protest said as many as 178 liquor shops located along highways were closed in Vellore district. Of these, 107 are located in Vellore division and remaining 71 are in Arakkonam division.

In Vellore division, 245 employees were posted in 60 shops in different parts of the district.

District Manager of Tasmac claims that they were posted according to seniority and sales at their shops.

The transfers were done as per the order from the MD. “We are not shown any such order. We demand that every employee be posted at shops closer to their residence,” Mr. Palani said.

However, they gave up the protest after assurance that things will be sorted out.