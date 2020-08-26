Tasmac staff attempts self-immolation in Erode

ERODE

26 August 2020 07:41 IST

Urging the State government to regularise his job, a temporary worker attached to a Tasmac outlet attempted self-immolation during a protest here on Tuesday.

Workers were demanding job regularisation, time-pay scale and also a job for their family member in case of death due to COVID-19. They abstained from work from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and were staging protest when a worker doused kerosene over him. However, his attempt was thwarted by the public. Those with a suicidal tendency can contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.

