Tamil Nadu

Tasmac staff attempts self-immolation in Erode

Urging the State government to regularise his job, a temporary worker attached to a Tasmac outlet attempted self-immolation during a protest here on Tuesday.

Workers were demanding job regularisation, time-pay scale and also a job for their family member in case of death due to COVID-19. They abstained from work from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and were staging protest when a worker doused kerosene over him. However, his attempt was thwarted by the public. Those with a suicidal tendency can contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2020 7:41:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tasmac-staff-attempts-self-immolation-in-erode/article32442577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story