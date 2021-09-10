‘Tasmac shops will not operate after 10 p.m.’

MLA had raised issue in the House

State-run liquor outlets (Tasmac shops) and the bars attached to them will not operate beyond their business hours, Minister for Prohibition V. Senthil Balaji said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to concerns raised by E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengode), he said other shops (colloquially called sandhu kadai) selling liquor near Tasmac shops will not be permitted to operate. “If such a case is brought to our notice, we will act against the manager of the shop concerned,” he said.

Mr. Eswaran said some bars attached to Tasmac shops stayed open beyond 10 p.m., causing law and order issues in the vicinity. Road accidents and brawls were being reported in large numbers on Sunday evenings, he said. Hence, the Tasmac management should close the shops during the second half of Sunday evenings. He also wanted Tasmac shops to provide receipts to customers to avoid irregularities.