Tamil Nadu

Tasmac shops to be closed on Sunday

Outlets across the State will remain shut for the Janata Curfew

With the Janata Curfew called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Sunday, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has decided to keep its gates closed. “All shops across the State will remain closed. But the closure is only on Sunday," a senior government official said.

Tasmac has 5,300 outlets through which is sells liquor including beer and IMFS. On an average, Tasmac sells liquor worth ₹78 crore to ₹80 crore per day.

