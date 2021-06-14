TASMAC shops opened only to keep illegal liquor at bay, says Stalin

Relaxations may be revoked any time if need be, the TN CM warned in a recorded televised message on Monday, and urged people to comply with safety regulations

The Tamil Nadu government decided to allow the reopening of State-run liquor outlets run by TASMAC only to prevent the sale of illicit brew, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin contended on Monday.

In a recorded televised message, Mr. Stalin referred to criticism against the reopening of liquor outlets during the COVID-19 lockdown and gave an explanation for the decision. “The government is keen that illegal liquor should not affect Tamil Nadu. TASMAC shops would function by complying with necessary restrictions,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM, who said that the spread of COVID-19 was under control to some extent, warned that the relaxations allowed now would be revoked any time if norms were violated. People should act accordingly even without the police monitoring them, he said.

“You [the people] must carry yourselves in such a way as to put a full stop to the complete lockdown. Public transport has to operate soon. Schools and colleges have to be reopened. People’s cooperation is necessary for resuming [this],” he said.

Though the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu was under control to some extent people must not lower their guards as yet. “I am only saying that the spread of COVID-19 is under control and not that we have put a full stop to its spread. People have to be extremely careful,” the CM said.

Citing certain restrictions placed in some districts as part of the COVID-19 lockdown, the CM reiterated his appeal to the people to extend their cooperation to the steps being taken by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.

As for requests by traders to reopen their shops, he said: “More than granting relaxations, people complying with the guidelines for such relaxations is important.” Physical distancing norms were to be followed by the people, and crowding in tea shops must be avoided, he said.