Tasmac shops open but sales dip

CHENNAI

19 March 2020 15:35 IST

While Indian Made Foreign Spirits sales dropped by 5%, beer sales dwindled by 30%, say officials

Despite keeping its shutters open, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has witnessed a dip in its sales across the State.

According to sources, Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) sales has dropped by 5% while beer sales has dwindled by 30%.

According to data on March 18, around 1.49 lakh cases of IMFS was sold against 1.56 lakh cases on the same day in March 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

Only 73, 000 beer cases were sold on March 18 as against 1.05 lakh cases last year. In Chennai, beer sales is usually high during the month of March and April, sources said.

Though salesmen are working wearing masks, gloves and even keeping the premises clean, footfalls have fallen. A Tasmac employee on Thursday said that since morning footfall was less. “People loading and unloading goods in the nearby areas come here. With uncertainty in payment of their daily wages, they have not come here for the past two days,” he said.

Salesmen from two other outlets said that fearing infection people have not come out of homes in their respective localities.

On an average, Tasmac, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu government sells liquor worth ₹70 crore to ₹75 crore on normal days, the figures cross ₹100 crore mark during festive days.