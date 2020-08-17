Tasmac shops in Chennai to issue coupons

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation’s (Tasmac) 800-odd Chennai outlets — including elite shops outside malls — will re-open on Tuesday. Shops inside malls and bars attached to shops will continue to remain closed, the order has specified.
“We will be limiting the sales. Each shop will get 500 coupons per day,” a Tasmac source said. When shops opened in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Tasmac had instructed customers to come in with ID proof.
“We will not be asking for any ID proof this time,” the source added.
On an average the Chennai market brings in ₹12 crore to ₹15 crore per day to the State coffers.
Tasmac on an average sells liquor worth over ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore per day across Tamil Nadu.
Those tracking the liquor industry in the State have indicated that the day one sales could touch anywhere between ₹35 crore to ₹40 crore and then fall back. “The sales would be good for two days and will bounce back to the pre-COVID-19 levels. People have no money and would be cautious on spending,” an analyst said.
Officials from Tasmac head office have called senior regional managers and instructed them to erect barricades to maintain social distancing at all the outlets. “Face shields, gloves and sanitisers have been given to be distributed to all workers. Kabasura Kudineer will also be given to all workers,” said a Tasmac employee.
