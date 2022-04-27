Tasmac revenue up by ₹2,201 crore; govt. doles out salary hike

Revenue increase happened due to hike in liquor rates in March this year and not because of sales, says an analyst

For the year 2021-22, the Tamil Nadu government has earned revenues to the tune of ₹36,013.14 crore through sale of liquor, a ₹2,201.99 crore increase when compared to last year. During 2020-21, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) revenue stood at ₹33,811.15 crore.

An analyst who tracks the liquor industry in Tamil Nadu said the increase in revenue was not because of sales but due to price hike. When liquor rates were increased in March this year, government sources mentioned that it would fetch additional revenues.

₹16.67 cr. earmarked

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday during the Demand for Grants, V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, said salaries of Tasmac employees would be hiked by ₹500 and an amount of ₹16.67 crore had been earmarked for this. For the year, ending March 2022, Tasmac had 6,715 shop supervisors, 15,000 salesmen and 3,090 assistant salesmen across the State. The Minister also said ₹4 crore would be allocated for awareness campaigns on evils of consuming liquor and drunken driving.

The Minister said checkpoints were in place to monitor the sale of spurious liquor and smuggling of liquor from neighbouring States. During 2021, 7.76 lakh litres of illicit distilled arrack was seized and destroyed. More than 1.16 lakh litres of rectified spirit and over 25.74 lakh Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles, smuggled from other States, and 5,685 motor vehicles involved in prohibition offences were also seized.

During the session, members of the Opposition raised concerns over Tasmac shops and said when the AIADMK came to power in 2016, then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had immediately ordered closure of 500 liquor shops and cut down the operating time of shops.

However, during the DMK government’s regime, the number of liquor shops across the State were increasing, they alleged. Responding to them, Mr. Senthilbalaji said no new shops were being opened anywhere in the State. “Due to public’s request, we have re-located few shops,” he added.

As on March 31, 2022, Tasmac had 5,380 liquor retail vending shops and 3,240 bars attached to them. Tasmac is stocking liquor in 43 depots, of which 31 are functioning in its own buildings. Indian Made Foreign Spirits, beer and wine products are procured by Tasmac from 11 Indian-made Foreign Spirits manufacturing units, seven beer manufacturing units and one winery unit functioning in the State. Around 541 brands of foreign spirits, beer and wine products are being sold.