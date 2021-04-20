Tasmac reintroduces token system, to shut outlets by 9 p.m.

Each token to have timings, managers told to monitor stock

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) is back to the token system that it was following post the lifting of the previous lockdown in 2020.

According to a communication sent by the Tasmac Managing Director to senior regional managers of all districts, timings must be mentioned in the tokens to ensure that not many persons gather in front of the shops. No token should be given after 4 p.m.

All Tasmac outlets across the State have been told to down shutters and close business by 9 p.m. Those working in the shops have been instructed to erect barricades in front of the shops for regulating crowds and minimum two personnel per shop should stand outside the outlet to ensure that social distancing is being maintained.

District managers have also been given permission to hire additional staff through an outsourcing agency to ensure that the rules are being followed and to manage the crowd. This time, managers have also been asked to keep an eye on stock movement, especially the opening and closing stock on each day.