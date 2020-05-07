Tamil Nadu

Tasmac rakes in ₹170 cr.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation on Thursday sold liquor worth ₹170 crore. The revenue came from just 3,700 shops. The cash cow of the State government sells liquor worth ₹85 crore to ₹90 crore a day, on average.

Those tracking the liquor industry said that if Chennai shops too had opened, the sales would have crossed the ₹200-crore mark.

Tasmac salesmen in Madurai, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore region said that they saw a 15-20% increase in sale, compared to other days.

Prime sales happen during Deepavali and New Year, when sales touch ₹250 crore (two-day average). This year, on New Year’s eve, customers across the State bought liquor worth ₹150 crore. On December 30, 2019, Tasmac sold liquor worth ₹92 crore.

