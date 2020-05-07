Tasmac rakes in ₹170 cr.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation on Thursday sold liquor worth ₹170 crore. The revenue came from just 3,700 shops. The cash cow of the State government sells liquor worth ₹85 crore to ₹90 crore a day, on average.
Those tracking the liquor industry said that if Chennai shops too had opened, the sales would have crossed the ₹200-crore mark.
Tasmac salesmen in Madurai, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore region said that they saw a 15-20% increase in sale, compared to other days.
Prime sales happen during Deepavali and New Year, when sales touch ₹250 crore (two-day average). This year, on New Year’s eve, customers across the State bought liquor worth ₹150 crore. On December 30, 2019, Tasmac sold liquor worth ₹92 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.