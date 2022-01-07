Tasmac outlets to down shutters for three days in January

The liquor outlets will be shut on January 15, 18 and 26

All liquor outlets that come under the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) and bars attached to it, will be closed for three days in the month of January 2022.

A circular issued by the Tasmac head office in Chennai to all senior regional managers, district managers and depot managers had instructions to close shops and bars on January 15 (Saturday) for Thiruvalluvar day, January 18 (Tuesday) for Vadalur Ramalingar Ninaivu Naal and January 26 (Wednesday) for Republic Day.

“You are instructed to issue suitable instructions to your subordinates and ensure that there is no violation in any of the shops and bars attached to the shops in the district,” the circular said.

Tasmac, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu government, on an average sells liquor worth ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore per day through its over 5,300 outlets in the State.