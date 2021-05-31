TASMAC outlet watchman tied up, liquor bottles looted in Sivaganga

Sivaganga

31 May 2021 12:38 IST

The supervisor of the TASMAC outlet had secured the outlet sealing the shutter using a welding machine since there was huge stocks stored.

A five-member armed gang allegedly tied up the watchman of a TASMAC outlet to a pole, broke open the lock and escaped with thousands of liquor bottles in Kalayarkoil police station limits in the early hours of May 31.

Police said that following the COVID-19 lockdown, TASMAC outlets had been shut. The supervisor of the TASMAC outlet, situated on the Kollangudi Muthur Salai, had further secured the outlet by sealing the shutter using a welding machine. A watchman was also deployed since the outlet had huge stocks.

Police said that the watchman, Kannan, was tied with a rope. The gang then broke open the lock and escaped with the booty in about 30 minutes, in the cover of darkness.

Some passersby set the watchman free after he raised an alarm, after which he alerted the police.

ADSP Muralidharan visited the scene of the crime. Fingerprints were lifted from the spot. Three teams have been formed to nab the robbers. A case of dacoity had been booked. The value of liquor robbed from the outlet was yet to be ascertained, police added.