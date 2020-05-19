Tamil Nadu

Tasmac managers told to verify closing liquor stock

This comes after complaints of staff selling bottles

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has instructed all its district managers to conduct a detailed analysis of closing stock, as it suspects several malpractices happened during the lockdown.

In a letter addressed to all senior regional managers and district managers, Tasmac Managing Director R. Kirlosh Kumar said: “During the lockdown there were several complaints in many districts that shop personnel indulged in illegal selling of IMFS/beer stock by removing them from shops. The district managers are hereby instructed to conduct physical verification of stocks in all retail vending shops which were shifted to godowns and marriage halls based on March 24 stock.”

Managers have been instructed that in the case of any shortage found during physical verification, district managers should take action against the shop personnel concerned as per the code of prevention and detection of fraudulent acts in TASMAC-2014 and collect the amount in shortage plus penalty amount. Interest at 24% and GST at 18% should also be collected, the letter said.

Most of the district managers collected the shortage amount, but 50% amount as penalty, interest at 24% and GST need to be collected. The cash cow of the State government has now asked for all district managers to collect the money immediately and send a detailed report by May 25.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 12:26:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tasmac-managers-told-to-verify-closing-liquor-stock/article31618709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY