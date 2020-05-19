Tasmac managers told to verify closing liquor stock

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has instructed all its district managers to conduct a detailed analysis of closing stock, as it suspects several malpractices happened during the lockdown.

In a letter addressed to all senior regional managers and district managers, Tasmac Managing Director R. Kirlosh Kumar said: “During the lockdown there were several complaints in many districts that shop personnel indulged in illegal selling of IMFS/beer stock by removing them from shops. The district managers are hereby instructed to conduct physical verification of stocks in all retail vending shops which were shifted to godowns and marriage halls based on March 24 stock.”

Managers have been instructed that in the case of any shortage found during physical verification, district managers should take action against the shop personnel concerned as per the code of prevention and detection of fraudulent acts in TASMAC-2014 and collect the amount in shortage plus penalty amount. Interest at 24% and GST at 18% should also be collected, the letter said.

Most of the district managers collected the shortage amount, but 50% amount as penalty, interest at 24% and GST need to be collected. The cash cow of the State government has now asked for all district managers to collect the money immediately and send a detailed report by May 25.