Tasmac manager and wife Vellore prison DIG’s homes searched

VELLORE

16 December 2020 16:56 IST

DVAC sleuths conducted the searches following checks at elite Tasmac shops in Chennai

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday conducted searches at the rented house of Murugan, Tasmac south district manager, in Koyambedu and at his wife, Vellore Prison Deputy Inspector General, K. Jayabharathi’s official residence in Vellore.

According to DVAC sources, on Tuesday the vigilance officers conducted checks at elite Tasmac shops in Velachery, Ayanavaram, Aminjikarai, Phoenix mall and Alsa mall. “Subsequently, since Wednesday morning, DVAC officers conducted raids at the rented house of Murugan, Tasmac south district manager in Koyambedu. Searches were also conducted at the official residence of his wife Ms. Jayabharathi near Vellore prison,” said a DVAC official.

Further investigations are on.

VAO caught

Meanwhile, DVAC officials also caught a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for demanding a bribe in Vellore district on Wednesday.

According to DVAC officers, a man approached the DVAC Vellore detachment and complained that Revathi, the VAO of Elavambadi Village, Anaicut Taluk, Vellore District demanded bribe of ₹2,500 for recommending a house site patta transfer application.

A case was registered on Wednesday and a trap was organised. When Ms. Revathi reiterated her demand and accepted the bribe, she was caught red-handed and arrested. Further investigations are on.