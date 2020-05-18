Tasmac liquor outlets to function till 7 p.m.

A senior citizen purchases liquor at a Tasmac outlet at Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district on Saturday. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

CHENNAI

18 May 2020 11:16 IST

The extension of timing is expected to fetch a few more crores to the State coffers

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has extended the operating hours of liquor outlets by two hours. Shops would now be open till 7 p.m., said a government source.

All Tasmac shops were closed post-COVID-19 lockdown and re-opened on May 7 with certain restrictions. On the opening day, Tasmac clocked sales of ₹170 crore. Shops were ordered to be shut down by the Madras High Court for not following social distancing norms. It re-opened across Tamil Nadu — except in Chennai, Tiruvallur and COVID-19 containment zones on May 16 following a Supreme Court stay on the Madras High Court order. In the last two days, the sales was over ₹290 crore from the 3,700 shops that were open.

The cash cow of the State government sells on an average liquor worth ₹85 crore to ₹90 crore per day. Prime sales happen during Diwali and New Year where sales touches ₹250 crore ( two days average). The extension of timing is expected to fetch a few more crores of rupees to the State coffers.

