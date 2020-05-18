Tamil Nadu

Tasmac liquor outlets to function till 7 p.m.

A senior citizen purchases liquor at a Tasmac outlet at Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district on Saturday. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

A senior citizen purchases liquor at a Tasmac outlet at Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district on Saturday. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj  

The extension of timing is expected to fetch a few more crores to the State coffers

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has extended the operating hours of liquor outlets by two hours. Shops would now be open till 7 p.m., said a government source.

All Tasmac shops were closed post-COVID-19 lockdown and re-opened on May 7 with certain restrictions. On the opening day, Tasmac clocked sales of ₹170 crore. Shops were ordered to be shut down by the Madras High Court for not following social distancing norms. It re-opened across Tamil Nadu — except in Chennai, Tiruvallur and COVID-19 containment zones on May 16 following a Supreme Court stay on the Madras High Court order. In the last two days, the sales was over ₹290 crore from the 3,700 shops that were open.

The cash cow of the State government sells on an average liquor worth ₹85 crore to ₹90 crore per day. Prime sales happen during Diwali and New Year where sales touches ₹250 crore ( two days average). The extension of timing is expected to fetch a few more crores of rupees to the State coffers.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:17:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tasmac-liquor-outlets-to-function-till-7-pm/article31612272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY