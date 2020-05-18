Tasmac liquor outlets to function till 7 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has extended the operating hours of liquor outlets by two hours. Shops would now be open till 7 p.m., said a government source.

All Tasmac shops were closed post-COVID-19 lockdown and re-opened on May 7 with certain restrictions. On the opening day, Tasmac clocked sales of ₹170 crore. Shops were ordered to be shut down by the Madras High Court for not following social distancing norms. It re-opened across Tamil Nadu — except in Chennai, Tiruvallur and COVID-19 containment zones on May 16 following a Supreme Court stay on the Madras High Court order. In the last two days, the sales was over ₹290 crore from the 3,700 shops that were open.

The cash cow of the State government sells on an average liquor worth ₹85 crore to ₹90 crore per day. Prime sales happen during Diwali and New Year where sales touches ₹250 crore ( two days average). The extension of timing is expected to fetch a few more crores of rupees to the State coffers.