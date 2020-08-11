Tasmac inks deal with ICICI bank for PoS machines

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, popularly known as Tasmac, has finalised a deal with ICICI Bank Limited for setting up Point of Sales (PoS) machines at all its retail vending shops across the State.
The PoS machines will be installed within the next two months. The officials of ICICI Bank will be giving necessary training to all shop personnel for using the PoS machines.
According to sources in Tasmac, by using the PoS machines, customers can now remit their money for purchasing liquor through electronic modes of payment including UPI Quick Response Code (UPI-QR Code), Unified Payment interface (UPI) and BHIM- UPI QR Code.
Tasmac had invited tenders from scheduled banks/system providers for installation of PoS in all retail vending shops in the State. Seven banks took part in the tender process. Among them, ICICI Bank Limited quoted the lowest tender amount.
"The board of directors of Tasmac have given approval to enter into an agreement with ICICI Bank," the official said. In May, the Madras High Court ordered Tasmac to accept sales proceeds by electronic modes through PoS machines in retail vending shops.
Tasmac, a cash cow for the Tamil Nadu government, has 5,330 shops across the State selling liquor worth ₹110 crore to ₹120 crore per day. During weekends, the sales numbers go up further and hover around ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore. During festivals and other special occasions, the sales touch ₹180 crore-₹200 crore.
