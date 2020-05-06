TASMAC increases prices of liquor

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has increased the prices of liquor. The hiked prices will come into effect when Tasmac shops open on May 7, in all districts but Chennai, excluding containment zones.

The Tamil Nadu government has hiked excise duty by 15% on Indian Made Foreign Liquor, resulting in a price increase of ₹10-20. The Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the ordinary variety of 180 ml of alcohol will go up by ₹10 while the cost of medium and premium varieties will increase by ₹20 per 180 ml bottle.

The cash cow of the State government had last increased liquor prices in February this year. “When compared to Delhi and Andhra Pradesh the price hike is Tamil Nadu is quite reasonable,” said a salesman from one of the Tasmac outlets in the State.

Tasmac, on an average, sells liquor worth ₹85 crore to ₹90 crore and during weekends and festive seasons, the sales numbers cross the ₹100 crore mark. Tamil Nadu has over 5,300 liquor outlets employing over 25,000 people.