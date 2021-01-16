Tasmac earns ₹417.18 crore in Pongal sales

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) earned revenue of around ₹417.18 crore this Pongal season.
The data collected from Tasmac show that on January 13, when Bhogi was celebrated, the total collection was ₹147.75 crore. On the day of Pongal, the sales stood at ₹269.43 crore. “The sales will go up this weekend and on the day of Kaanum Pongal and surpass last year’s sales of ₹600 crore,” a source in Tasmac said.
On January 15, liquor outlets downed their shutters on account of Thiruvalluvar Day.
The source pointed out that this year, the Pongal sales were better than those on New Year’s Eve. On December 30 and 31, 2020, Tasmac clocked sales to the tune of ₹273 crore.
The region-wise data that were collated show that on January 13 and 14, 2021, Chennai saw the maximum sales, at ₹93.55 crore, followed by Tiruchi with ₹85.62 crore. Sales in the Madurai region for the two days were ₹83.42 crore. In the Salem and Coimbatore zones, sales were to the tune of ₹79.9 crore and ₹74.69 crore respectively.
Those tracking the liquor industry said the ₹2,500 cash gift doled out by the State government for the festival increased the purchasing power of people.
Tasmac has over 5,338 shops across Tamil Nadu, and together they sell liquor worth ₹130 crore-₹140 crore a day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath