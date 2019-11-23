Tasmac cracks down on MRP violations

Officials from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd. (Tasmac) have found 3,867 cases of maximum retail price (MRP) violations at the shops across the State between April and October this year.

Of these violations, 1,905 cases were at the price below ₹10 while the remaining 1,962 cases the violation was above ₹10.

The maximum violation was from the Madurai zone with 1,042 cases. In the Chennai region, there were 811 cases of MRP violation.

During the same period in 2018, there were 3,395 cases of MRP violations and 1,962 of these were above ₹10. A source at one of the Tasmac shops said the officials had been strictly monitoring MRP violations.

“Earlier, only the salesman who charged extra was penalised but now even supervisors working at the shops are made accountable,” he said. Tipplers often complain that they were being overcharged at Tasmac shops. They are charged an extra ₹15 to ₹50 a bottle depending on the liquor brand they purchased. An additional charge was levied for those paid with cards at Elite Tasmac shops.

‘It is an eyewash’

Even on Friday evening, a consumer who purchased liquor at an outlet on Anna Salai said the salesmen had charged him an additional ₹5 for a small bottle that he had purchased.

“The surprise checks are an eyewash. I have been purchasing liquor for the last six years and have always paid over and above the MRP,” he added.

On an average, liquor worth ₹70 crore to ₹75 crore was sold per day across the State through Tasmac. On weekends and festival days, this figure touched ₹100 crore.

For the year 2018-19, the government earned ₹31,157 crore as revenue through liquor sales. One of the managers at a shop said that Tasmac was in the process of installing CCTVs to monitor such violations.

“Some of the shops already had cameras but now they want to have it across all their outlets,” he said.

It was learnt that Tasmac would start installing the CCTVs from December. Currently, Tasmac, the cash-cow of Tamil Nadu had 5,152 liquor retail vending shops and 1,872 bars.