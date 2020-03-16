Tasmac claims to have taken steps to prevent acceptance of banned notes

CHENNAI

16 March 2020 03:30 IST

Furnished branch-wise details of deposits made in demonetised notes to I-T department, Tasmac says

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has said it had issued clear instructions to all district managers on November 9, 2016 to desist from accepting demonetised notes. It was responding to the article ‘I-T Dept shocked by Tasmac’s acceptance of banned notes’ published in these columns on Sunday, March 15.

In a release, Tasmac claimed that the managers, in turn, had communicated the instructions to liquor shop personnel and that written communications were also sent to bankers asking them not to accept demonetised notes, if any, deposited by shop staff.

Tasmac has also claimed it furnished to the Income Tax department branch wise details of deposits made in demonetised notes and that it had filed a statutory appeal with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) challenging an order passed by a Deputy Commissioner.

