Tasmac claims to have taken steps to prevent acceptance of banned notes

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has said it had issued clear instructions to all district managers on November 9, 2016 to desist from accepting demonetised notes. It was responding to the article ‘I-T Dept shocked by Tasmac’s acceptance of banned notes’ published in these columns on Sunday, March 15.
In a release, Tasmac claimed that the managers, in turn, had communicated the instructions to liquor shop personnel and that written communications were also sent to bankers asking them not to accept demonetised notes, if any, deposited by shop staff.
Tasmac has also claimed it furnished to the Income Tax department branch wise details of deposits made in demonetised notes and that it had filed a statutory appeal with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) challenging an order passed by a Deputy Commissioner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.