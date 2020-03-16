Tamil Nadu

Tasmac claims to have taken steps to prevent acceptance of banned notes

A view of a TASMAC outlet in Chennai.

A view of a TASMAC outlet in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

Furnished branch-wise details of deposits made in demonetised notes to I-T department, Tasmac says

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has said it had issued clear instructions to all district managers on November 9, 2016 to desist from accepting demonetised notes. It was responding to the article ‘I-T Dept shocked by Tasmac’s acceptance of banned notes’ published in these columns on Sunday, March 15.

In a release, Tasmac claimed that the managers, in turn, had communicated the instructions to liquor shop personnel and that written communications were also sent to bankers asking them not to accept demonetised notes, if any, deposited by shop staff.

Tasmac has also claimed it furnished to the Income Tax department branch wise details of deposits made in demonetised notes and that it had filed a statutory appeal with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) challenging an order passed by a Deputy Commissioner.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 3:30:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tasmac-claims-to-have-taken-steps-to-prevent-acceptance-of-banned-notes/article31077873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY