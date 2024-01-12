ADVERTISEMENT

Tasmac announces dry days for January

January 12, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, known as Tasmac amongst tipplers has declared dry days for the month of January 2024. A circular from S.Visakan, Managing Director of Tasmac addressed to all Senior Regional Managers, District Managers and Depot Managers mentioned that IMFL Retail Vending shops and bars attached to it will be closed on Thiruvalluvar Day on January 16 (Tuesday), Aadalur Ramalinganar Ninaivu Naal on January 25 (Thursday) and Republic Day on January 26 (Friday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US