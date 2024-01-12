GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tasmac announces dry days for January

January 12, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, known as Tasmac amongst tipplers has declared dry days for the month of January 2024. A circular from S.Visakan, Managing Director of Tasmac addressed to all Senior Regional Managers, District Managers and Depot Managers mentioned that IMFL Retail Vending shops and bars attached to it will be closed on Thiruvalluvar Day on January 16 (Tuesday), Aadalur Ramalinganar Ninaivu Naal on January 25 (Thursday) and Republic Day on January 26 (Friday).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.