Tasmac announces dry days for January

January 12, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, known as Tasmac amongst tipplers has declared dry days for the month of January 2024. A circular from S.Visakan, Managing Director of Tasmac addressed to all Senior Regional Managers, District Managers and Depot Managers mentioned that IMFL Retail Vending shops and bars attached to it will be closed on Thiruvalluvar Day on January 16 (Tuesday), Aadalur Ramalinganar Ninaivu Naal on January 25 (Thursday) and Republic Day on January 26 (Friday).