Task force to provide land to the landless in TN

Process to be carried out under PMAY-G

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a task force to provide land to landless beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) PMAY-G, in line with the directions of the Union government.

Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management will be the chairperson of the four-member task force. Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (vice-chairperson); Commissioner of Land Administration (member) and Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (member/convenor) are also part of the panel.

The Union government had said that one of the reasons for the slow progress of the PMAY-G scheme was the delay in the provision of land to the landless. Though the scheme accords the highest priority to landless beneficiaries, a lot of them are yet to be given land, it had said.

It had requested the State to constitute a task force, comprising the Secretary (Revenue) and the Secretary dealing with PMAY-G, to provide land to landless beneficiaries under the scheme, in two months.

The Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj said PMAY-G was a flagship programme of the Union government, with “housing for all by 2022” as its goal. “It is a time-bound programme. As per the provisions of the scheme, it is the responsibility of the States to provide land to landless beneficiaries under PMAY-G,” he said.

CM distributes welfare

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched several welfare measures, to be implemented at a cost of ₹1,597.59 crore, at the Secretariat in Chennai. They are expected to benefit over 26,531 people.

The measures include housing facilities under PMAY-G and related schemes, MGNREGA and construction of roads and bridges in rural areas, among others.

Mr. Stalin also distributed welfare assistance to benefit over 6 lakh people through the Tamil Nadu Corporation For Development of Women, being implemented at a cost of ₹699.26 crore.

Besides support being extended to self-help groups, over 18,000 youth will be provided skill training in trades in rural areas, an official release said. Youth from 1,000 village panchayats will be trained to become welders, electricians, plumbers, potters, tailors and mechanics, among others. They will be drawn from 23 districts.

Training will be offered to people in the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors as well, it said. They will be trained in testing water, using bio fertilizers, and usage of pesticides, among others.

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of Rural Development Department K. Gopal and senior officials were present.